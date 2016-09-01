Fasten your seatbelts, lovebirds. September is eclipse season — a time when secrets are revealed and hidden desires are exposed. First up: a solar eclipse in virtuous Virgo on the 1st. This one arrives along with a new moon, so the stars focus in on beginnings, fresh starts, and sudden awakenings. Thanks to the surprising nature of said eclipse, you may feel a sudden surge of attraction for the nice, take-home-to-mama types (thanks, Virgo). Does an existing relationship need better structure and boundaries? This efficiency-oriented eclipse can help couples draw clearer outlines around their partnerships, too.
The second, lunar, eclipse arrives with the Pisces full moon on the 16th, bringing serious fantasy fulfillment. Surrender to your sultry, sentimental feelings because, well, you won't have much of a choice. Pisces can also be a master of illusion. If any shady business has been going down, this second eclipse will be sure to reveal it. Lovers, you've got some splainin' to do.
As eclipse season unlocks hidden desires in your love life, you’re able to approach relationships from a place of knowledge. Let that be a lesson that improves your beauty game, as well, by applying expert upgrades to the looks you already love. Translation? You don’t have to reinvent the wheel to make a killer statement with your makeup — you just need to shake things up a bit.
Color Contrast
You know a red lip is an instant head-turner, but when paired with a contrasting shadow color like icy rosé-pink (yep, we’re that loyal to our favorite summer drink), your look becomes twice as stare-worthy. For this eye, use a slightly shimmery liquid liner to draw a cat-eye along your upper lashline. Wing out the line at the outer corner of your eye so that it lines up with the tail end of your brow. Then, use the same liner to trace your lower lashline to the outer corner of your eye, connecting it with your top line. Comb on a lengthening mascara and a sweep of pink blush. Next step: a red lip guaranteed to attract attention (the good kind, that is). Choose a blue-red shade that’s universally flattering, like Revlon’s new Super Lustrous Lipstick in Love Is On. Go ahead and layer on multiple coats for the most impact (and because it smells so good, like peach, rose, and honeysuckle — yum). Subtlety has no place in your playbook this eclipse season.
Shape Shifter
This month, make your eye makeup as intense as your romantic chemistry. A tried-and-true smoky eye is fine, but one with a graphic shape and colorful finish is so much bolder. Start by tapping foundation over your eyelids with a sponge to create a base for your shadow. Grab a soft, fluffy shadow brush, and sweep a deep-blue-green shadow from the inner corner of each eye through your crease and down. Extend the shape slightly past the outer corner of your eye to achieve the almond-shaped block of color seen here. Once you like the shape, fill it all in with that same shadow color. Then drag the shadow along your lower lashline. To help your lashes stand out amidst a sea of color, apply multiple coats of volumizing mascara to both your upper and lower lashes. Finish with a few touches of highlighter and a matte pink lip. Regardless of your status in love, you’ll be digging your come-hither stare. Our professional advice: Work it.
Red-Lip Remix
We know — you’ve probably already mastered the cat-eye (or at least a version of it). And red lipstick? Please, you’ve been stealing it from your mama’s makeup bag for ages. But a quick color swap can turn your favorite beauty look into something completely new — and so perfect for your next date night. Swap out your black liner for a deep-navy one, and reassess your red-lipstick crutch. Find our colorful suggestions, all but written in the stars, above.
Pro Tip:
Use the very tip of your lipstick as you would lipliner to draw in and accentuate your Cupid’s bow, before filling in the rest of your lips.
Romantic Renaissance
Romantic Renaissance
The planets have some intense moments lined up for you this month. But that doesn’t mean you can’t lighten the mood when talks turn serious. Keep this in mind when it comes to your makeup routine, too. While fall lends itself to vampy colors, a lighter approach will bring some much-needed balance. If you’re going for a dark lip, keep your skin glowy by applying highlighter to your forehead, cheekbones, chin, Cupid’s bow, and down the bridge of your nose. Next, use a soft blending brush to sweep pale-pink shadow over each lid. For just the slightest bit of definition, use a thin-tipped felt liner along your upper lashline. Finish your eyes with multiple coats of your favorite mascara. The key to making any moody lip look stick around is by first applying lipliner in a similar shade. Line your entire lip (perimeter and center), then top with a few coats of a matte burgundy lip color. Don’t be afraid to really layer it on so you can be sure your lips leave their mark.
Video Directed by Liam Le Guillou; Photographed by Nick Eucker; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Hair by Peter Matteliano at Kate Ryan and Maggie Connoly at Utopia; Makeup by Ashleigh Ciucci; Nails by Yuki Miyakawa at Kate Ryan; Set Design by Hans Maharawal; Modeled by Naja Derenoncourt for Red Model Management, Marta Bez for Next Model Management, and Vanessa Lee for New York Model Management.
