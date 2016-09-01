The planets have some intense moments lined up for you this month. But that doesn’t mean you can’t lighten the mood when talks turn serious. Keep this in mind when it comes to your makeup routine, too. While fall lends itself to vampy colors, a lighter approach will bring some much-needed balance. If you’re going for a dark lip, keep your skin glowy by applying highlighter to your forehead, cheekbones, chin, Cupid’s bow, and down the bridge of your nose. Next, use a soft blending brush to sweep pale-pink shadow over each lid. For just the slightest bit of definition, use a thin-tipped felt liner along your upper lashline. Finish your eyes with multiple coats of your favorite mascara. The key to making any moody lip look stick around is by first applying lipliner in a similar shade. Line your entire lip (perimeter and center), then top with a few coats of a matte burgundy lip color. Don’t be afraid to really layer it on so you can be sure your lips leave their mark.

