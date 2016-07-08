They say love doesn't come with an instruction manual. But what if you could write one? On July 20, romantic Venus will flow into a supportive 120-degree angle (called a trine) with wise, mature Saturn. In this formation, the energies of the planets combine beautifully, sounding the call for both playfulness and structure. Does that sound like a paradox? It may not be. In order to thrive, relationships require clear agreements and a sense of where your limits and boundaries lie. Sure, this could bring up some heavy conversations, but leaving things up to chance is a far riskier option. Assumptions and guesswork rarely do much to build a bond. Hey, there's no "right" way to do love, but configuring a formula that works for you and your other half can be done. With diplomatic Venus working her magic, these conversations are bound to bring you closer. Think of it as creating a safe container for love to thrive. When you know what and whom you're working with, you can choose how far you want to go. And if you can get on the same page as bae, you'll have a wide-open space to relax and open your heart.