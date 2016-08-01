Do you have a helmet handy? Prepare to butt heads with your S.O. this month. August's clash between soft-focused Venus in Virgo and lusty Mars in Sagittarius will create some choppy waves on the ocean of emotion. But sometimes it takes a strong current to wake us up and remind us that relationships take work — the kind that can be super rewarding if you dive in headfirst. Mars in Sagittarius will also have a hand in turning you into a risk-taker. You’ll be open to new types of people and amorous adventures, maybe even rushing headlong into a relationship that just feels right. Venus in Virgo, however, is much more traditional, cautious, and risk-averse. You’ll be challenged to figure out how to stretch your sensual boundaries without straying from the safe confines of your relationships. On the 6th, Mars and Venus will lock into a combustible square (90-degree angle), which will force you to reckon with your opposing needs for both spontaneity and stability — whether single or spoken for. But hey, who says you can't have both? This month, the goal is to find that happy hybrid in one brilliant package.