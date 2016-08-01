Do you have a helmet handy? Prepare to butt heads with your S.O. this month. August's clash between soft-focused Venus in Virgo and lusty Mars in Sagittarius will create some choppy waves on the ocean of emotion. But sometimes it takes a strong current to wake us up and remind us that relationships take work — the kind that can be super rewarding if you dive in headfirst. Mars in Sagittarius will also have a hand in turning you into a risk-taker. You’ll be open to new types of people and amorous adventures, maybe even rushing headlong into a relationship that just feels right. Venus in Virgo, however, is much more traditional, cautious, and risk-averse. You’ll be challenged to figure out how to stretch your sensual boundaries without straying from the safe confines of your relationships. On the 6th, Mars and Venus will lock into a combustible square (90-degree angle), which will force you to reckon with your opposing needs for both spontaneity and stability — whether single or spoken for. But hey, who says you can't have both? This month, the goal is to find that happy hybrid in one brilliant package.
Advertisement
Your love life heats up as Venus heads into fun and flirty Virgo this month. And your beauty game responds in kind. Look for makeup that’s whimsical, romantic, and — best of all — easy to accomplish.
Whispers Of Color
Whispers Of Color
You’re already turning heads left and right this month, so don’t feel like you need to make a bold statement with your makeup, too. Soft pastels and hints of shimmer let your natural beauty shine through. After applying your favorite base makeup, fill in your brows with a pencil, and then brush through them with a spoolie brush. Or for a softer finish, only fill in gaps in your brows. Next, use a fluffy shadow brush to sweep pale-green eyeshadow over each lid, all the way from lashline to browbone. Drag that same shadow along your lower lashline for an allover wash of color. Then, apply a light coat of mascara. Swirl some pink blush on your cheeks and highlight on top of your cheekbones. Finish with a pink lip that’s more lived-in than perfect. Instead of applying lipstick from the tube, use your finger to press on the color. The end result: ethereal beauty that’s the definition of #goals.
Gilded Gold Lids
The planets have aligned for a sultry farewell to the summer season. So why not go out with a bang? We’re talking about metallic gold lids. A dab of gold cream shadow has the power to transform any base shadow into something stare-worthy. Finish with multiple coats of a mascara that does it all — lengthens, defines, volumizes, the works — then let sparks fly.
Pro Tip:
Don’t wait for your lashes to dry before applying a second coat of mascara. This way you can build and add volume without creating clumps.
Pro Tip:
Don’t wait for your lashes to dry before applying a second coat of mascara. This way you can build and add volume without creating clumps.
Advertisement
New Nudes
If you equate nude makeup with everyday makeup, may we remind you that it has the word nude in it. This look, in shades of brown and taupe, is more suited for a sexy night out. Start by defining each eye with taupe shadow, sweeping the shade all the way up to your browbone, through your crease, and into the inner corner. Next, switch to a darker brown shadow. Use a soft blending brush to shade the outer corner of your lid. Use the brush to wing your shadow out slightly at the outer corner of your eye, and then bring it back in to meet your lower lashline. Then, get lash-happy with multiple coats of volumizing mascara. Keep the rest of your look light-handed with a subtle blush application and a sheer pink lip.
Pretty In Pink
With August’s calendar packed full of everything from tropical vacays to meet-the-parents moments, you’re going to need a beauty look that’s one-size-fits-all. Think pink: It’s universally flattering and will be your power color this month. To start, prep your complexion with foundation and concealer as needed. Then, brush a rosy pink shadow over each lid and through your crease. Buff and blend, and drag the same color along your lower lashline. After finishing your eyes with a few coats of mascara, find a pink blush and lipstick in the same shade as your eyeshadow. (It helps to use shades from one, multi-tasking makeup palette.) Swipe them both on, and finish with a smile.
Video Directed by Liam Le Guillou; Photographed by Nick Eucker; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Hair by Peter Matteliano at Kate Ryan and Maggie Connoly at Utopia; Makeup by Ashleigh Ciucci; Nails by Yuki Miyakawa at Kate Ryan; Set Design by Hans Maharawal; Modeled by Chloe Nguyen for One Model Management, Bree Smith for Next Model Management, and Kelly Moreira for Elite Model Management.
Advertisement