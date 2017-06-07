Win $1,500 To Get Set For Summer

Self-editing is a very important skill to master. It keeps our space from feeling cluttered and our borderline hoarder tendencies in check. But if you’re like us, your closet and apartment are looking a little lackluster after an almost too successful spring cleaning session. We got rid of a ton of last summer’s styles and we’re ready to breathe new life into our pad and wardrobe.
That’s why we’ve teamed up with Z Gallerie and ShopStyle to help you stock up on this season’s best trends and show your place a little love. From millennial pink and statement stripes to marble decor and tropical printed pillows, we’re giving one lucky winner a $500 ShopStyle shopping spree and a $1,000 Z Gallerie shopping spree to snag all the latest styles. Enter here to win and you might be waving a big hello to your new snazzy summer self.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 6/14/17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement