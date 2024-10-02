Young Latines Are Mad About Unanswered Ceasefire Calls. Will This Impact the Way They Vote?

"It’s not just because I’m Lebanese and Mexican and my own family members have left Lebanon and Mexico because of violence and destabilization. I care because this is a human rights issue and innocent people are continuing to be killed, and that’s why there must be an immediate ceasefire in the region."
"Once you get into the root of why there are so many Palestinians in Honduras, it shows you that this displacement has been going on for a very long time."
"Regardless of my personal connection, to see the abject brutality and violence inflicted on these people gives you a human-to-human connection. Palestine is a reflection of the pain and violence that’s been inflicted on Puerto Rico and other parts of the world."
"Young Latinos are saying this sounds familiar, things have not stopped when it comes to conquesting Indigenous communities and displacing and pushing people out."
"For people who don’t really care about Palestine and Puerto Rico, the reality is if we don’t take a stand it’s going to come for them eventually, knowing the arc and history of colonialism."