Young Latines Are Mad About Unanswered Ceasefire Calls. Will This Impact the Way They Vote?

With an estimated half-million people of Palestinian descent, Latin America has the largest Palestinian population outside of the Middle East, according to the Interactive Encyclopedia of the Palestine Question. Palestinian migration to Latin America began in the mid-1800s, with Palestinian migrants fleeing to Chile during the Crimean War. Migration to Latin America has since continued, surging around periods of war, including the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, which resulted in a period of mass displacement of Palestinans known as The Nabka. Per the North American Congress on Latin America (NACLA) , Chile has the largest Palestinian community in Latin America with 500,000 people, “many of whom arrived after the Nabka.” Honduras and Colombia also have significant Palestinian communities, with 280,000 and 100,000 Palestinans respectively.