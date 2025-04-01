Yolanda Saldívar Was Denied Parole. Now, Let’s Confront the Obsession That Drove Her to Kill Selena

Saldívar is, perhaps, an early adopter of this kind of relationship between fan and idol, where the celebrity becomes the center of the fan’s life. The success of Selena Quintanilla in the late 1980s and early 1990s was a new phenomena for the Latine community. Quintanilla was the first Latine artist to take a predominantly Spanish-language album to number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, opening the mainstream music industry for Latine music and artists more broadly. No matter how you frame it, Quintanilla was the community’s pop star, a singer-songwriter with a powerful voice, unique style, and the remarkable ability to cater to both Spanish-language and English-language music industries. She paved the way for other Latina pop stars to expand Latine genres into the global stage — arguably, the music industry would not have so many Latina pop stars if Quintanilla hadn’t done it first. It is undeniable that Quintanilla was an icon, a status that only intensified with her untimely violent death by the hands of her murderer Saldívar, one of the singer’s biggest fans. Saldívar’s crime is abhorrent — both in how she murdered Quintanilla and how she had gained her victim’s trust, as well as the trust of her family — and it’s essential to note that the murder of Quintanilla is an extreme ending to an all too common story when it comes to intense fandoms.