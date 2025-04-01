Yolanda Saldívar Was Denied Parole. Now, Let’s Confront the Obsession That Drove Her to Kill Selena

"As celebrities and pop stars are encouraged to build parasocial relationships with their fans through social media posting of pseudo-personal content to maximize profit and attention, social media has also allowed fans to create communities where the personal lives of their idols are discussed and judged in detail. In these communities, many fans create a one-sided relationship with the idol at the center, creating fandom rivalries and sometimes mob behavior. "
"Saldívar’s crime is abhorrent — both in how she murdered Quintanilla and how she had gained her victim’s trust, as well as the trust of her family — and it’s essential to note that the murder of Quintanilla is an extreme ending to an all too common story when it comes to intense fandoms."
"The fact that Selena’s name can still used for profit is a feature, not a bug, of celebrity culture more broadly."