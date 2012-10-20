You could blame it on our California roots, but whatever the reason, sometimes we get a major gold rush. Here to satisfy our gilded cravings is a fresh new batch of 18- and 22-karat pendants from local favorite Yellow Owl Workshop!
This time around, the super-cute new set of necklaces sport kitschy-cool designs, from a jar of carrots and radishes to verdant terrariums. And if you’re looking to butter up your sweetheart, we suggest wrapping the pendant that reads “Je T'aime” around your lover’s neck to ring the doting message loud and clear. Packaged in adorable glass bottles, you can uncork ’em for $44 to add an instant pop of neon to any minimalistic outfit.
Eager to ogle the gems? Click through the slides after the jump and clasp these statement bijous into your jewelry box to garner some "indie pendants."