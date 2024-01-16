Skip navigation!
Worth More
8 Women On Their Most Worthy Investment Ever
Tanyel Mustafa
Jan 16, 2024
Living
12 Women Who Have No Savings Explain Why Their Accounts Are Empty
Elizabeth Gulino
Dec 1, 2023
Work & Money
25 Women Share Exactly How Much Is Sitting In Their Savings Accounts
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Sep 28, 2023
Travel
8 Women On How Much They Spent On Vacation This Year
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Work & Money
I Can’t Afford My Friends Anymore
When Emily*, who is in her early 30s, boarded a plane to visit her childhood friend, it ended up sparking the unraveling of their relationship. She was str
by
Daisy Schofield
Work & Money
Is Girl Math Really Helping The Girls?
If you’re one of the hundreds of thousands of fans who went to see — or are going to see — Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, you likely spent a good portio
by
Elizabeth Gulino
