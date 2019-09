When it comes to hair, a lot of people just slap on any ol' shampoo and conditioner (mostly whatever's on sale) and hope for the best. Well, Jacquelyn Walent, senior stylist at Devachan Salon , thinks you should treat your mane like the most expensive item in your closet. "Hair is a very delicate fabric that can be easily damaged and destroyed," she says. "It really needs to be treated as such, [but] people are treating their cashmeres nicer than their own hair — and it’s kind of sad."Walent stresses the importance of paying attention to the products you put on your strands and the ingredients in them. But ingredients aren't a one-formula-fits-all situation. A product you may gravitate toward for its smoothing qualities could be super-drying for your best friend's tresses. It all depends on hair texture, density, and porosity.Cosmetic chemist Ni'Kita Wilson says you should also pay attention to the physical form of a product. Is your hair on the fine side, but you're using a ton of heavy creams? Is your hair thick and curly, and you're mostly using sprays? This might be doing more harm than good. Ahead, we break down what you should — and shouldn't — be putting on your hair, depending on your hair type.