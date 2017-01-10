10 Terrifying Bridges That Will Cause You Vertigo

Bridges exist for a pretty simple reason: to provide a secure passageway from one place to another, whether that's across a body of water or connecting two mountains. But what to do when faced with a bridge that’s over 2,000 feet tall, made of decrepit wood, and in the middle of the French Alps? If you’re an adrenaline junkie, it’s game time. But if you’re an acrophobic (with a clinical fear of heights) it’s probably o-v-e-r.
Nevertheless, some of the scariest bridges in the world are still insanely captivating. Whether you dream of one day crossing the hanging bridges of Pakistan or just admiring them from a safe — and ground level — distance, there’s something eerily inspiring about these horrifically sky-high structures. So to celebrate their intriguing allure, we’ve rounded up 10 of the most vertigo-inducing bridges from around the globe. Read ahead and plan your next big bridge adventure — or nightmare.