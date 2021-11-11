Why You Should Replace Your Sweats With A Power Suit

“For me, wearing bold and colorful suits in a courtroom is my opportunity to express myself — in a space that’s male-dominated and needless to say, pretty static in terms of clothing,” says New York-based immigration lawyer, Elaisa Rubio. “As a young woman and a person of color, I already stand out in the courtroom...so the thing that makes me feel most confident is a vibrant power suit. It’s my way of bringing personality and power into my aesthetic. And there’s no shortage of attorneys in simple black suits.”