All too often, women are made to feel like they're supposed to shrink away or be quiet. That's why those seemingly small ways we make room for our entire selves (literally and figuratively) are actually invaluable. Maybe we boldly share our identity with others, maybe we speak and laugh as loudly as we wish, or maybe we demand a bathing suit that actually fits.
Whatever it is that you do every day to find the space that you need, know that you're not alone. We asked R29 readers how they make themselves known in the world. No two responses were alike, but one thing was consistent among the women we heard from: There's no need to apologize for taking up a little space. Read on to hear from our readers and share you own experiences in the comments.