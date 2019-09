How I Made $30K With The Best Side Hustle Ever

Though Vidal’s always trying to book parties, her efforts have become more concentrated since August 2015, when she got engaged. Every party she booked from September onward has been under the umbrella of her #dildosforweddingbells campaign. Vidal wants to earn $10K in profits before her wedding in October 2016. Her fiancé is paying for the venue. With her Athena's money, she will pay for the vendors, so it won't be touching their primary incomes at all."Athena's is my fun money to meet goals, like vacations and adventures," she says. “[It’s] a great way for people to book parties and get really invested in you, because people want to help and they want to see and be a part of what you’re doing,” she says. She mines her vast network of contacts and uses social media to promote her business. After just five months, she’s almost halfway to her goal at $4,500. And to date, Vidal is just shy of selling $100,000 worth of product for Athena. "After the wedding, I want hardwood floors," she says. "#dildosforhardwoodfloors. Or my cousin just suggested #woodforwood," she laughs.Athena's sales team is devoted. They share video testimonials on YouTube explaining why they became a Goddess — and obviously, potential earnings are a big attraction. Salespeople earn 35 to 40% commission, depending on which business plan you choose , and the company offers incentives throughout the year, like free products, shopping sprees, and trips. (Vidal went to Daytona Beach, FL, in December with the Jolicoeur and another top seller in the company. They stayed with Jolicoeur’s grandfather at his condo.) And then, there’s the chance to take home $10K during the annual holiday party, which is a centerpiece of the event. Throughout the year, Goddesses and Adoni will get keys as rewards for hitting certain sales and recruiting goals. One of the keys will open the padlocked chest that holds the giant check. You can even watch footage of these moments on Athena’s site.The reaction from the crowd shows what it’s like to be part of the Athena’s community. When the Goddess opens the chest to see she’s won, the women around her rush up to hug her, screaming for excitement for her. “Athena’s is like a family,” Vidal says. “When we all get together for the meetings, it’s a really powerful feeling. You leave feeling really positive. And when Eric [my fiancé] comes, he feels it, too.”