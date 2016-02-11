How I Made $30K With The Best Side Hustle Ever

Then, Vidal whips out Romeo, a $22 realistic phallus with a suction cup. She jokes about how you can, for example, stick it on the fridge and have it inside you while you’re cutting up some vegetables for dinner. The conversation among the guests strays to jokes about whether Romeo comes in different shades and sizes.



“I’m gonna come around and jerk off your fingers, if you’ll let me,” Vidal continues, demonstrating a lube on their hands before applying it to Romeo himself, using a corkscrew motion to show exactly how these products would work together. With each product, she takes the time to explain not only how it works, but how all couples, regardless of sexuality, can use it. The room is silent, but not for long, because Vidal needs a volunteer.



She asks Amanda, the group’s bravest participant, to get on all fours in doggy-style position, accessorizes her with the Mesmer-EYES eye mask inspired by Fifty Shades of Grey ($11) and a Silence is Golden Breathable Ball Gag ($12) before using a Doggie Style Strap (new and improved at $24) to illustrate how you could make thrusting a bit more, well, thrusty. “Amanda! You used to be my daughter’s teacher!” Samantha D., 27, shouts. The group laughs.



Vidal says she’s a very sexual, open person and she’s always been interested in direct sales. She heard about Athena’s through a high school friend and hosted a party for her birthday in 2012, where she met Goddess Kelly. About a year later, in March 2013, Vidal decided to message Kelly on Facebook and express her interest. She was inspired by her posts on social media about how much cash she was making and how she was able to not only leave her job as a waitress, but support her four children doing only Goddess work for Athena’s.