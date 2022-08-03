Curious About The Crypto Scene? Here’s What You Need To Know

Most cryptocurrencies use blockchain technology — and when you have an account on the blockchain, you’re the sole owner of that account. “You're not required to go through a centralized authority like a bank in order to get there,” says Dixon, “which means blockchain has the potential to create accessibility that isn’t currently available in our financial system.” As she explains it, institutions like banks can make it near impossible for marginalized communities to set up accounts or save. Often, they’re “de-risked” out of the banking infrastructure, meaning banks find them too risky to bring on as clients. Unfortunately, blockchain still has a long way to go when it comes to solving this problem as, right now, any user's typical onramp to blockchain (via crypto) requires a bank-friendly payment method — but crypto proponents like Dixon maintain the hope that, down the road, users will be able to operate as fully free agents when it comes to getting themselves established on blockchain.