What It's Like To Be The Immigrant Founder Of A Tech Company

What aspect of your path do you think has been the most motivational to other young women coming up through the ranks? How do you share that part of your experience with people?

I think it can be quite inspiring when someone is able to take their pain and build something good out of it. For me, the pain was the loss of people I loved, three of my four grandparents, to diseases that should have been manageable — if only they had the proper education and knowledge. The idea for Outcome Health was born out of this pain, and that is why I am so passionate about patient education. I always tell other entrepreneurs to find that passion and never let it go. It fuels you when things get hard.