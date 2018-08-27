The NYPD is looking for help identifying a woman whose dismembered body was found Friday outside of Crotona Park in the Bronx.
The woman's remains were discovered in two garbage bags by a seasonal worker for the Parks Department. A knife was uncovered in the area the next day, though it's not clear that the weapon is related to the discovery of the body parts. The body was located near a quiet residential area.
The preliminary cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma, according to the NYPD.
In April of this year the dismembered remains of Brandy Odom were found in Canarsie Park in Brooklyn. Odom, 26 was identified after police revealed that her upper torso had a tattoo that read Chocolate. Authorities believe that Odom was strangled before being dismembered.
Advertisement
The NYPD told Refinery29 that, while the investigation into Odom's homicide case remains ongoing, they do not think the cases are related in any way.
On Saturday, the NYPD released a sketch of the woman found in Crotona Park in the Bronx. She is believed to be a Hispanic female.
They are asking anyone who might have information to submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Advertisement