"The world gets what I give them every day." This is the confidence level that we all aspire to reach, but Ghanian-born plus-size fashion blogger Hayet Rida admits that getting there wasn't — and still isn't — easy. From internalizing bullies' comments to learning to shed the toxic thoughts, she's come too far to let others' opinions define how she feels about herself. Together with European Wax Center's Strut Society, Rida is making it her mission to show girls and women what unapologetic confidence really looks like — whether she's fully made-up or barefaced and beautiful. Press play to get her take on self-love and working to become the best version of herself.
