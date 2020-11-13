If fashion historians were to look back on 2020, we suspect they’d either shake their heads in incredulity or smirk in bemusement at how much we, collectively, fell into a pit of singular dressing: nap dresses (more so designed to be photographed in rather than actually sleep in), tie-dye anything, and sweatsuits saturated in every color imaginable. In our defense, outfitting ourselves in comfort clothing — and participating in a shared fashion experience — is, really, the only way to wield control when life feels completely and utterly chaotic.
That’s not to say this year marks the end of individualistic style. With the end of 2020 fast approaching (subtext: a new year, a clean slate, a glimmer of hope), this is the time to reclaim our stylistic preferences from pre-pandemic times. If not now, then when? To help re-familiarize yourself with non-sweats, we partnered with Cuddl Duds to put together five outfits that both harness the power of layering to keep you warm this winter (without feeling weighed down) and celebrate your personal style.