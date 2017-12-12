It’s the most wonderful time of the year in pretty much every regard: Sipping on spiked eggnog is officially our favourite pastime, we get to wear all the sparkly glitter makeup our hearts desire without a side-eye glance, and all the holiday parties are a solid excuse to pretend we fancy now. The only downside? Every bit of winter — from chilling fireside to indulging in the usual festivities — can wreak havoc on our skin in the form of inflammation, hyperpigmentation, and dryness.
But before you say goodbye to your precious bubbly and holiday glam, hear us out: According to experts, there is a way to have your cake and eat it too — literally. Some of their sound advice? If you find your skin is super parched from your busy holiday schedule, remember to pack a skin-care kit like Clinique’s Great Skin Home and Away Set when you travel; and if you’re planning on staying out way past your bedtime, don’t even dream of skipping your cleansing ritual. Follow these simple tips and you’ll be able to eat, drink, be merry, and have glowing skin. Cheers to that!