It’s the most wonderful time of the year in pretty much every regard: Sipping on spiked eggnog is officially our favourite pastime, we get to wear all the sparkly glitter makeup our hearts desire without a side-eye glance, and all the holiday parties are a solid excuse to pretend we fancy now. The only downside? Every bit of winter — from chilling fireside to indulging in the usual festivities — can wreak havoc on our skin in the form of inflammation, hyperpigmentation, and dryness.
But before you say goodbye to your precious bubbly and holiday glam, hear us out: According to experts, there is a way to have your cake and eat it too — literally. Some of their sound advice? For a start, don’t even dream of skipping your cleansing ritual. Follow these simple tips and you’ll be able to eat, drink, be merry, and have glowing skin. Cheers to that!