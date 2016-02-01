Always Instagramming Your Meals? This Foodie Adventure Is For You!

Can't eat a meal without Instagramming it? We're teaming up with online foodie destinations Food52 and The Kitchn, as well as the maker marketplace BRIKA, to help one lucky winner achieve their biggest #foodgoals on a delicious jaunt to the Italian Riviera.
The adventure starts with a food-styling workshop with renowned editorial stylist Annette Joseph, author of Picture Perfect Parties, and food photographer Emily Followill. Then you'll show off your skills — and eat to your art's content — over four days and nights in the picturesque seaside village of Alassio on the Italian Riviera. Save your appetite for gourmet chef demonstrations, unforgettable meals, stunning scenery, and boundless creativity.
Get ready to eat, play, love — and make all your followers hungry. Enter to win now or sign up here if you just can't wait to save your spot.
The adventure starts with a food-styling workshop with renowned editorial stylist Annette Joseph, author of Picture Perfect Parties, and food photographer Emily Followill. Then you'll show off your skills — and eat to your art's content — over four days and nights in the picturesque seaside village of Alassio on the Italian Riviera. Save your appetite for gourmet chef demonstrations, unforgettable meals, stunning scenery, and boundless creativity.
Get ready to eat, play, love — and make all your followers hungry. Enter to win now or sign up here if you just can't wait to save your spot.
Advertisement