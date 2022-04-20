Arps explains to me that prior to launching MOODEAUX, the idea of walking up to a perfume counter or emailing a brand to ask about the potential of a scent being formulated with harmful ingredients would never have crossed her mind. "This just wasn't on my mind when deciding to purchase, given fragrance ingredients aren't required by law to be listed individually on cosmetic labels,” she shares. And she knows she's not alone — but there's a shift in the culture. "Nowadays, the tides have begun to shift with folks doing their research. And to me, this influx of inquiries surrounding things like sourcing, labeling, etc. is more than enough reason for us all to decide how we will participate in the clean revolution. Consumers can't want better, when they don't know for certain whether or not what they're consuming isn't great.”