Indeed, it likely was, as the "Cesca chair" was originally designed by Marcel Breuer in 1928 and gained popularity throughout the 1960s. "The world is such a crazy place right now, I think the use of cane is a means to reconnect with tradition." Both home decor and furniture saw an uptick in sales during the early aughts of the pandemic, as many people invested in sprucing up their living and working environments — a shopping trend that's as true in the fashion world as it is in interior design. Just as retailers saw a return to basics with an increased appetite for loungewear, consumers are similarly shifting their spending to pieces that bring them comfort inside their spaces. "From the handwoven feel to the earthy texture, it provides serenity and familiarity in a time when we all need a zen space," the team behind Dobbin St. concludes. Even if that zen space is used as a means of combating the feeling that WFH is just schlepping to your desk every morning by personalizing your working environment.