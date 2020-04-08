As of right now, Clare Crawley will be the next Bachelorette, whenever her season starts filming again. (Thanks to the virus that shall not be named, that start date is still TBD.) While we wait — and we'll be waiting awhile — we started rewatching Clare’s Bachelor season (technically Juan Pablo Galavis'). Bachelor fans can't go for long without the franchise in our lives, after all.
And whether you're on this rewatching journey with us, you already rewatched Juan Pablo's Bachelor season back when Clare’s big announcement dropped, or you're just curious about the series' days of yore, you've probably wondered what happened to the women from Juan Pablo's Bachelor season. Besides the very memorable fact that none of them are with Juan Pablo.
But since not all of the women who braved Juan Pablo's veiled insults and general selfish behavior are getting their chance to lead a season of The Bachelorette, we've got a few hints as to how the biggest names recovered from the now infamous season. As you’ll see, most of these women's real love stories happened after they were far, far away from The Bachelor. (And far, far away from Juan Pablo post-Bachelor, too.)