Meet The Women Fighting To Make Israel Accessible For Everyone

It's difficult to imagine navigating Israel's ancient twisting stone steps, cobbled streets, and crumbled ruins as a disabled person. A major tourist hub that draws travelers from across the globe, Israel has built an economy partially based on its allure as a sightseeing destination. But despite the benefits that come with accessibility for everyone, the barriers to accommodating handicapped visitors have made it difficult for the religious and cultural capital to make the necessary changes. For context: 20% of Israel's 8.5 million population lives with some kind of reduced mobility, making the nation's need for ramps and wheelchair-friendly bathrooms all the more urgent.