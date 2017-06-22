What was the one question you were asked the most as a kid? I mean other than, "Why can't you sit still?" It seems like it’s always, "What do you want to be when you grow up?" It's such a trick question. I always wanted to say "taller" or "less allergic to gluten." But that never seemed to be the answer the adults were looking for. They wanted me to proclaim I was going to be the first woman president of the United States. Side note: That could still happen.