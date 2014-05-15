Well + Good

Why Is It So Popular? Although dance cardio is having a moment, we predict it’s going to be a long one, because you get both a workout plus an artistic release. “Classes are about the experience in the room: the feeling, the emotion, the joy of dance, no matter what the steps are,” says Lisa Wheeler, senior creative manager of group fitness at Equinox.
Where Can You Do It?
While there are nearly a dozen dance cardio divas that we’ve sweated with in New York, classes are cropping up at all the major gyms as well. Equinox now has 43 different dance cardio classes nationwide, says Wheeler. “Dance has always been popular, but we’re seeing mega attendance in classes lately.” And, Crunch offers 20 and is constantly rolling out more. “Hip Hop and funk continue to rule,” says Donna Cyrus, SVP of Programming.
Which Style Of Dance Cardio Is Right For You?
Tracy Anderson pioneered the fitness genre, and many of the expanding scene’s most popular instructors worked alongside her before creating their own style and studio.
So You Think You Can't Dance?
Beginners should look for a class with short pieces of choreography or with a very verbal instructor. If you can’t stay on the beat, just move. Lindi Duesenberg, founder of DMF, advises you to just revert to a regular dance move if you get lost.