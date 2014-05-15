Well + Good

Where Can You Do It?



While there are nearly a dozen dance cardio divas that we’ve sweated with in New York, classes are cropping up at all the major gyms as well. Equinox now has 43 different dance cardio classes nationwide, says Wheeler. “Dance has always been popular, but we’re seeing mega attendance in classes lately.” And, Crunch offers 20 and is constantly rolling out more. “Hip Hop and funk continue to rule,” says Donna Cyrus, SVP of Programming.