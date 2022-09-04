Romantic and financial planet Venus enters Virgo on September 5th, adding practicality to our hearts and spending habits. A strong sense of self is percolating on September 7th, when the Virgo sun connects with the Nodes of Destiny, allowing us to boost our confidence and embrace our personal power. Mercury retrograde officially commences on September 9th in Libra and heads backwards into Virgo until October 2nd, causing communication and travel hiccups as well as temperamental meltdowns due to the cosmic chaos. The full harvest moon on September 10th pushes us to step into our destiny and embrace our innermost dreams — especially ones from our childhood. It's time to start manifesting!
Amazon
Can These Weird Glasses Actually Cure My Motion Sickness? A Serio...
Growing up, my motion sickness was such an, ahem, issue that my mom used to make me sit on a towel in the backseat because I had thrown up so much that she