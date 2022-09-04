Your Horoscope This Week: September 4th to September 10th, 2022

See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
ILLUSTRATION BY BARBARIANFLOWER
Romantic and financial planet Venus enters Virgo on September 5th, adding practicality to our hearts and spending habits. A strong sense of self is percolating on September 7th, when the Virgo sun connects with the Nodes of Destiny, allowing us to boost our confidence and embrace our personal power. Mercury retrograde officially commences on September 9th in Libra and heads backwards into Virgo until October 2nd, causing communication and travel hiccups as well as temperamental meltdowns due to the cosmic chaos. The full harvest moon on September 10th pushes us to step into our destiny and embrace our innermost dreams — especially ones from our childhood. It's time to start manifesting!

More from Wellness

R29 Original Series