Romantic and financial planet Venus enters Virgo on 5th September, adding practicality to our hearts and spending habits. A strong sense of self is percolating on 7th September, when the Virgo sun connects with the Nodes of Destiny, allowing us to boost our confidence and embrace our personal power. Mercury retrograde officially commences on 9th September in Libra and heads backwards into Virgo until 2nd October, causing communication and travel hiccups as well as temperamental meltdowns due to the cosmic chaos. The full harvest moon on 10th September pushes us to step into our destiny and embrace our innermost dreams — especially ones from our childhood. It's time to start manifesting!
Horoscope
Your Horoscope This Week: 4th September to 10th September, 2022