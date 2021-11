There are many ways to lean into Scorpio season and none of them involve spending time with people or projects for someone else’s benefit. It’s a challenge and a pleasure to recognize the difference between what you do for others and what you do for yourself, to note all the different ways we’ve been conditioned to betray ourselves, all the different ways we’ve been taught that love is earned rather than just given. While that “we” might feel like too wide a net to cast, romantic movies and songs from all over the world say otherwise about any and all kinds of love stories, from familial ones to fairy tales. All the while, the Sun continues to burn under the stars of Scorpio, demanding a truer kind of love.