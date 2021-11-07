There are many ways to lean into Scorpio season and none of them involve spending time with people or projects for someone else’s benefit. It’s a challenge and a pleasure to recognise the difference between what you do for others and what you do for yourself, to note all the different ways we’ve been conditioned to betray ourselves, all the different ways we’ve been taught that love is earned rather than just given. While that “we” might feel like too wide a net to cast, romantic movies and songs from all over the world say otherwise about any and all kinds of love stories, from familial ones to fairy tales. All the while, the Sun continues to burn under the stars of Scorpio, demanding a truer kind of love.
Elsewhere in the sky, Venus gets diligent in Capricorn; Mars and Mercury, too, are under Scorpio, putting our money and our actions where our mouths are — especially when Mars and Mercury are conjunct on November 10 while squaring Saturn in Aquarius. As my friend Marwa likes to say, “guidance is internal,” and there’s nothing like the guidance that comes through from a Scorpionic drive to change your whole life. November 11th’s quarter moon in Aquarius spills a good dose of faith and optimism into the portal that Scorpio tugs open, reminding us that if we can’t find a way out now, it’s because we’re meant to invent it. The Sun in Scorpio makes a trine to Neptune in Pisces the next day, speaking to us through dreams and magic signs. What we’re searching for, what we’re wishing for, it’s already all around us.