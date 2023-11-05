Your Horoscope This Week: November 5 to November 11

A huge cosmic shift takes place this week, as Saturn, the Planet of Challenge, spends its first full week direct in the sign of Pisces, after being retrograde for over four months. All zodiac signs will notice the influence of this transit, and we’re likely to approach the world and our own selves with greater optimism, kindness, patience, and faith in a better tomorrow.
This won’t necessarily happen overnight, as Saturn will still experience a post-shadow period of its retrograde for the rest of the year. But if you find yourself smiling at the little things this week, it’s most likely due to a significant astrological cycle having neared completion. Venus’ entrance into its home sign of Libra on November 8 also serves to lighten up the cosmos considerably.
Meanwhile, Mercury, the Planet of Communication, leaves Scorpio on November 10 and enters fiery Sagittarius for the next two weeks. This counteracts the more introverted energy of Saturn in Pisces by helping infuse dynamic and spontaneous vibes into the cosmos, particularly when it comes to recognizing our powers of self-expression.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, now that Saturn, the Planet of Challenge, has ended its retrograde in your sector of spirituality and closure, you’ll be in a more forgiving mood, allowing you to let go of past grudges and focus on thriving in the present moment. Saturn is still in its post retrograde shadow period throughout the end of the year, but you’ll start to feel like life’s getting significantly lighter this week.
Venus’ shift into Libra on November 8 activates your sector of relationships and partnerships for the next month. You’ll feel more social, popular, and loving during this transit, and you’ll have less patience for drama or misunderstandings, preferring to choose peace and harmony instead.
This weekend, Mercury’s entrance into Sagittarius feels comforting to you since Sag energy trines (that is, creates astrological harmony) with your Aries nature. Do something adventurous or action-oriented as it’ll allow you to feel your endorphins rushing through you, and it’ll keep your inner child alive too.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, Saturn’s shift direct in Pisces highlights your sector of friendship and technology, helping you gradually come out of your shell these next few months. You may feel inspired to rebrand yourself digitally or launch a new product or service on social media now that Saturn has alleviated the pressure it placed on you.
Your planetary ruler Venus shifts into Libra on November 8, infusing greater harmony and reciprocity into your life. You’re likely to not sweat the small stuff as much under this transit, preferring to choose peace and relaxation over any drama or inconveniences. You may, however, find yourself more indecisive regarding what your health or work routine should be, so give yourself time to figure it out as you ease into November.
With Mercury entering Sag this weekend, your sector of depth and outside resources is activated, making it an ideal time to look over your finances and create a game-plan for the rest of 2023 and the start of 2024. The key is to have fun while doing this so that mapping out wealth-building strategies becomes just as normal as making sure your basic needs are met.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, your career is about to take off these next few months, largely due to Saturn’s shift direct in Pisces. The key is to trust yourself and your instincts when it comes to what direction to take, as several will present themselves to you and it may initially feel overwhelming.
Venus’ entrance into your fellow Air sign of Libra on November 8 can help make you more approachable and fun-loving, as Venus’ transit through Virgo had you in more of a hermit vibe this past month. Say yes to opportunities to socialize, let out your wild side under Venus’ transit through Libra, and try not to take yourself or others too seriously.
With your planetary ruler Mercury entering your opposite sign of Sagittarius on November 10, relationships and intimacy will be on your mind this weekend. Geminis at times get a bad rap for being two-faced or indecisive about what they want from their closest connections, and this transit may actually intensify your desire for detachment when things get too serious. It’ll also encourage you to be transparent in your decision-making process, and let others in on what you’re thinking and navigating.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, now that Saturn has shifted direct in the sign of Pisces, your sector of expansion, travel, and long journeys is activated in a positive way — you may be ready to go on a trip or to plan one to a dream destination. Do not limit yourself when it comes to what you can experience, as Saturn in Pisces wants you to think beyond perceived obstacles and create your dream world simply by affirming that you deserve to experience it.
Venus enters Libra on the 8th, shifting your focus to family and those who make you feel at home. Instead of chasing people who seem to pretend you don’t exist, express gratitude for those who not only see you, but also uplift you and talk well about you when you’re not around. Those are your people, and this is the time to be more discerning of who you allow into your orbit.
Mercury’s entrance into Sag this weekend could initially catch you off-guard, making you feel like life’s happening too fast and that there are too many responsibilities to juggle. Whenever you start to feel overstimulated, pause what you’re doing and rest.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, you’ll be looking at yourself and life more intimately and sensitively this week due to Saturn experiencing its first full week direct in the sign of Pisces, after a four-and-a-half month retrograde through your sector of depth and human psychology.
This week Venus enters Libra on the 8th, activating your sector of communication and creativity. You’re likely to have more empathy for human nature, and you’ll move through life with greater patience, self-awareness, and lightheartedness. While the ongoing intensity of Scorpio Season may feel bewildering, a part of you can also tell that it’s helping you create a deeper sense of security and self-dependency, and that feels fulfilling.
Mercury, the Planet of Communication, enters Sag this weekend and harmonizes with your Leo nature these next two weeks. People will be more willing to listen to you and hear what you have to say. Pick your words wisely, as they’ll be influencing the masses.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this week Venus spends its final stretch in your sign before entering its home sign of Libra on November 8. Your sector of depth and outside resources is activated by Venus in Libra, helping you feel more optimistic about the money you already have, the money coming your way, and the money you plan to manifest. The key is to not overthink these strategies but rather do your research and then take the leap with the confidence that you’ll figure it out as you go (just make sure to ask for help when needed instead of trying to do it all alone).
This weekend, your planetary ruler Mercury enters Sagittarius for the next two weeks, stimulating a need for more spontaneity and expansion in your domestic sector. If you’ve felt a bit bored by your usual routine, Mercury in Sag can help you introduce your family members to new places and new perspectives — they’ll be pleasantly surprised by this more outgoing side of you that emerges during this transit. Make the most of it.
Libra Sun & Rising:
This is an exciting and harmonious week for you, Libra, as Venus, the Planet of Love, enters your sign on November 8, and Venus feels at home when it’s in your sign. You’re therefore going to be on top of the world socially and financially speaking, as the Sun and Mars are in your money sector, helping boost your self-esteem and confidence. What have you been wanting to do all year, but didn’t yet allow yourself to? This week, you may finally take the leap, and it’s likely to pay off.
Mercury’s entrance into Sag on the 10th stimulates your sector of communication and creativity for the next two weeks. This transit will make you feel more vocal and outspoken about matters you’re passionate about. You’re likely to act and speak more spontaneously, potentially shocking both yourself and others. Allow your more playful side to emerge under this transit, as it can lead to unexpected adventures and encounters.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio Season continues to bless you with new ways for you to grow, expand, and trust the process. Venus’ shift into Libra adds more meditative and calming energy into your life this week, as your sector of spirituality and closure is lit up by this four-week transit.
Saturn’s shift direct in Pisces is boosting your love life this week, helping you say yes to romantic and platonic dates, while also shooting your shot and revealing your intentions to whomever you feel most connected to. It’s important for you to release the need for them to reveal the same to you — let it happen organically, when it’s meant to.
Once Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 10th, your money sector is stimulated for the next two weeks, allowing you to strategize ways to generate more income while doing more of what you love. This transit could also lead to you spending your money more quickly too, though, so keep that in mind whenever you feel the urge to splurge.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, this week Venus enters Libra, and this harmonizes with your fiery nature and infuses more momentum and adventure into your social life. Chances are high that within the next four weeks you’ll connect with someone on social media or via your friendship network, and this connection could positively change the course of the rest of your year.
Mercury enters your sign on the 10th, helping you think and move more sharply. You may however become prone to distractions or overstimulation under this transit, so finding ways to stay focused and avoid multitasking is key to making the most of this transit. Many people will be seeking your attention, but you should avoid spreading yourself too thin, or else you’ll end up dispersing your energy and not accomplishing much at all.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this week your planetary ruler Saturn spends its first full week direct in the sign of Pisces, after a four-and-a-half month retrograde. Your sector of communication and creativity is activated by Saturn’s shift, and you’ll find that your imagination is more vivid and lively now that the retrograde is over, allowing you to remain optimistic about what’s ahead for you.
Venus, the Planet of Love, enters Libra on the 8th, stimulating your sector of career and reputation for the next month. This is an ideal time to put yourself out there, network, ask for a raise, and collaborate with people who have similar values and visions as you do — you’ll feel more amiable under Venus in Libra, allowing you to get what you want with greater ease. You just have to ask for it.
This weekend, Mercury’s entrance into Sagittarius highlights your sector of spirituality and closure. Whatever you’ve been ruminating on these past few weeks is likely to blow over during this transit, as you realize that replaying the same scenario over and over again in your life may do you more harm than good. Instead, Mercury in Sag will encourage you to be forward-minded and plan ahead for what you’d like to accomplish by the end of this year. The bolder the plans, the better.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Congratulations, Aquarius — you’ve made it through Saturn’s first retrograde in Pisces in over 28 years. This retrograde influenced your sector of money and self-esteem, and may have led to you second-guessing yourself and also experiencing periods of delay when it came to manifesting the wealth that you desired. Things start to shift for the better now that Saturn is direct at zero degrees Pisces — you’re being gifted a fresh start.
Instead of trying to make practical decisions about your finances, tune into your gut instinct when it comes to deciding whether you’d like to invest, pay off debt, work with a money counselor, or focus on saving. Saturn’s here to show you that cultivating greater discipline in your finances can be fun and smooth-sailing; it all depends on your perspective and how you choose to go about it.
Once Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 10th, your sector of communication and creativity is activated for the next two weeks. You’ll speak your mind unapologetically, and while at first this could lead to certain people thinking you’re arrogant or too blunt, it’ll soon have a ripple effect on those around you, and even those you don’t know. Your outspokenness will help others open up their own throat chakra, especially when it comes to revolutionary themes, as you are the sign of the revolutionary. Allow yourself to lead the way.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, you’re experiencing Saturn’s first week direct in your sign ever since May 2023. You’ll be in the mood to lay low, relax, and take in the downloads from Saturn’s four and a half month retrograde through your sign. But you’ll also notice that greater responsibilities and expectations are placed upon you now that Saturn is direct, and this may initially feel overwhelming. Your mission is to find ways to set healthy boundaries at work, in your domestic sphere, and also in your social circle.
This week, people may come to you for advice or guidance, but you’re still in the process of figuring out your own path and you may not have the energy to help others as much as they want you to. Learning how to say no, or “not now” will pay off beautifully for you this week, as it’ll help you protect your peace.
With Venus entering Libra on the 8th, your sector of depth, merging, and outside resources is activated for the next four months. You’ll feel more magnetic and values-driven during this transit, but you’ll also be open to learning from people around you by being curious and maintaining an open mind. Venus in Libra can bring much magic into your life, and it’ll also encourage you to trust the way life is unfolding, even if you can’t yet see the results of the months of patience you put in during Saturn’s retrograde. Everything you’ve been working towards is making its way to you, Pisces.