Your Horoscope This Week: May 1st to May 7th, 2022

The days that follow a solar eclipse are days drenched in its echo. So, as we move forward into May, slow and steady under the Sun in Taurus, it’s more than likely that we will feel the effects of this recent lunation — even if we can’t always put a finger on it. Eclipse season is cyclical and cycles build over time, like waves cresting.
The moon in Taurus answers to Venus, which made a conjunction to Jupiter in Pisces on the same day, fueling the cosmos with a hunger for beauty, for love that transcends borders and boundaries. And, while this kind of hunger is not limited to romantic love (think of the love a refugee feels for their native land), the sextile that Venus in Pisces makes to Pluto in Capricorn on May 1st begs to differ. When Venus charges under the stars of Aries on May 2nd, the heat intensifies.
Meanwhile, Jupiter in Pisces makes a sextile to Pluto in Capricorn on the third, and Mars in Pisces makes a sextile to Uranus in Taurus on the 4th, two aspects that remind us that the private forces of pleasure are but a sliver of the collective drive for intimacy and connection. On May 5th, the Sun in Taurus makes a conjunction to Uranus, reminding us that change is uncomfortable — yes — but discomfort can be an edge we ride towards fruition.