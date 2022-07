Your Horoscope This Week: July 10th to July 16th, 2022

It’s a kind of warm-up, an orientation that precedes the day of the full moon in Capricorn . While full moons often usher in a reflective time, our Capricorn full moon is just as much about moving ahead as it is looking back. Partially this due to the moon’s diligence, her commitment to constant critical review, assessment, and amendment. Of course, nothing is easy, especially not under the stars of Capricorn, and the fact that Mercury in Cancer opposes the moon and makes a square to Chiron in Aries on the same day is no laughing matter. In fact, it may be a crying one. It’s good to remember that crying is a kind of cleansing, too, that it can clear vision and spirit alike and point you toward clarity.