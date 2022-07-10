Your Horoscope This Week: July 10th to July 16th, 2022

We begin this week with a sextile between the Sun in Cancer and Uranus in Taurus on the 10th. The Sun in Cancer is known for his emotional valence while Uranus in Taurus is associated with an upending, destructive force. A sextile is a helpful aspect, though its result may not necessarily look like help at all — or at least not the kind of help that’s easy to receive. There’s a sense here that big emotions and big changes are on the agenda, especially because the Sun in Cancer makes a sextile to the True Node in Taurus the following day.