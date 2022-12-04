The week ahead is going to rattle our hearts and minds thanks to the intense non-mutable energy that’s causing everyone stress.
Mercury in Sagittarius and Jupiter in Pisces square off on the 6th, expanding our intellectual pursuits and philosophies. Not only that, the sun in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini, making us extremely defensive and argumentative.
Venus in Sagittarius squares Neptune in Pisces on December 4th and Jupiter on December 9th, confusing what we want from relationships and conjuring passion instead of security.
However, it's not all chaotic. The full moon in Gemini on December 7th allows us to explore our interests and paths in life. And Mercury and Venus glide into Capricorn on December 6th and 9th, adding directness to communication and stability to romantic matters.