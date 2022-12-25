Your Horoscope This Week: 25th to 31st December, 2022

Welcome to the last week of 2023!
Venus in Capricorn aligns with Neptune in Pisces on December 28 and Mercury retrograde on December 29, allowing us to dream and wonder about the past and future.
Mercury retrograde commences on December 29 in Capricorn, allowing us to evaluate and reflect upon 2022 with a discerning eye. The retrograde lasts until January 18, making it hard to set intentions right away for 2023.
However, that doesn’t mean we can’t begin to make our yearly vision boards full of our hopes and aspirations for the new year.