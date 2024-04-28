Your Horoscope This Week: April 28 To May 4

As April transitions into May, all zodiac signs should celebrate the fact that we’ve made it through Mercury retrograde in Aries. We’ll continue to feel the post-shadow effects until May 7, but this week will already feel significantly lighter when it comes to communication, travel, and tech matters.
On the 29th Venus, the Planet of Love, shifts out of Aries and enters its home sign of Taurus for the next four weeks. Then on the 30th, Mars, the Planet of Action, leaves Pisces and enters its home sign of Aries for the next six weeks. It’s not every day that we have Venus and Mars at home in their own signs, and this is an indication that the cosmos is bestowing us with astrologically compatible energy, which will make this week easier to flow through and navigate.
But before you get too excited, we’re not fully out of the woods when it comes to retrogrades. On Thursday May 2, Pluto, the Planet of Transformation, begins its five month retrograde in the signs of Aquarius and Capricorn. While we won’t feel this influence as strongly as Mercury retrograde, as we kick off the weekend we’ll start to sense subtle shifts occurring on a psychological and societal level…
Aries Sun & Rising:
It’s an exciting week for you, Aries. While you’re bidding adieu to Venus’ transit through your sign on the 29th, you’re welcoming your ruling planet Mars in your sign on the 30th, where it’ll stay for six weeks. This is the highlight of this week and allows you to start the month of May feeling empowered, sexy, alluring, magnetic, and ready to conquer the world. Just remember that since you’re still experiencing Mercury retrograde’s post-shadow until May 7, you may still have moments where you contradict yourself.
With Pluto retrograde in Aquarius starting on the 2nd, you’ll be re-evaluating how you want to show up in your social circle. A part of you may have outgrown your current friend group, or you may have experienced a falling out during Mercury’s retrograde through your sign in April. Let Pluto retrograde help you get to the core of what your values are as a friend or acquaintance. This will help you attract people who are in alignment with your values, while peacefully releasing those who aren’t.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus Season keeps going strong this week, with Venus entering your sign on the 29th. Since Venus is at home in your sign, you’re likely to be feeling yourself. The Sun, Venus, Jupiter, and Uranus all being in your sign at the same time can lead to you feeling pressure to get your life together, but at the same time if this energy is used productively it can motivate you to cut out the waste and excess in your life and simply do what must be done.
Pluto retrograde begins on May 2 in the sign of Aquarius, and this activates your sector of career and social networks. Use this five-month reversal to brainstorm ways to break free from any limiting beliefs that are holding you back from asking for a raise, looking for a better job, or more consistently investing in your own passion projects. Pay attention to your subconscious thoughts and dreams around this time. There are many lessons and pathways to be gleaned from them.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
This first full week of Mercury direct in Aries is likely to feel stimulating and rewarding for you, Gemini. You’ll end the month of April feeling like life feels less confusing and all over the place. Venus’ entrance into Taurus on the 29th activates your sector of spirituality and closure, so you may decide to spend time alone meditating so that you can enter the month of May feeling grounded and emotionally secure. Once Mars enters Aries on the 30th, your social sector is activated, which may counteract your moodier energy from one day earlier.
Pluto’s retrograde through Aquarius begins on May 2, and while you won’t immediately feel the effects of this, you’ll likely be taking trips down memory lane, as Pluto is currently in your sector of expansion, long journeys, and travel. If you find yourself longing for your golden days, be aware that Pluto retrograde can help you rediscover your deepest passions and your playful spirit — you just have to get out of your own way.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the week after a full moon is about integrating the downloads from that lunation. With Venus entering its home sign of Taurus on the 29th and stimulating your sector of friendship and social networks, you’re likely to want to direct your energy toward nurturing bonds that feel fulfilling and purposeful. Then on the 30th, Mars enters its home sign of Aries for the next six weeks. Mars in Aries energy squares off with your Cancer nature, so during this transit you’re likely to feel a strong sense of restlessness as you evaluate what your most pressing priorities currently are, and take bold action on them.
Pluto, the Planet of Transformation, begins its five-month retrograde in Aquarius on the 2nd. This takes place in your sector of depth, merging, intimacy, and outside resources. Chances are that you’ll be reflecting on times when you allowed your energy to be taken advantage of — either consciously or unconsciously. It’s time for you to take your energy back. Set healthy boundaries that help you preserve and protect your resources.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, with Venus entering Taurus on the 29th, you’re likely to enter a great groove at work — people are magnetically hitting you up for opportunities left and right, and if that hasn’t yet happened yet, get ready for it because having the Sun, Venus, Jupiter, and Uranus all in your career sector can only mean that you’re gradually yet consistently growing in the direction of your purpose and passions. Just do your best to not let your ego stop you from asking for help or admitting your weaknesses.
Mars, the Planet of Action, enters your fellow fire sign of Aries on the 30th, activating your sector of travel, media, and higher education. Don’t be surprised if you suddenly feel the call to travel to a foreign country or embark on a new course of study. If you’ve been wanting to do this for a while but haven’t yet taken the leap, consider this a sign to at least begin planning your journey or new path this week, because you’re cosmically supported by the lingering energy of the solar eclipse in Aries.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this is your first full week where your ruler Mercury isn’t retrograde, and this allows you to end the month of April feeling more grounded and in control than you have all month long. Then on the 29th Venus enters Taurus for four weeks, activating your sector of travel, expansion, and higher education. If you have the opportunity to travel somewhere new, cook or discover new cuisine, or take on a new course of study, you have the green light to begin this week, as Mercury’s direct motion is supporting you.
Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius starts on May 2 and activates your sector health, service, and wellness for the next five months. You may notice yourself having less motivation to work out around this time. Think of some of the simpler yet effective physical exercises you used to do — even if it was years ago when you were younger. Jump rope, skipping, twerking… You name it. The key is to use this retrograde to explore a variety of ways to remain healthy without feeling like it’s a burden or sacrifice.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, the month of April ends with your ruler Venus entering its home sign of Taurus on the 29th, and then Mars, the Planet of Action, entering your opposite sign of Aries on the 30th. This Taurus-Aries combination is encouraging you to find a balance between your desire to feel in control, and your search to completely relinquish control. If you find yourself filled with contradictions and double standards as the week begins, it’s perfectly normal. Just make sure you’re being flexible and making room for other people’s double standards too…
With Pluto retrograde beginning this week on the 2nd, your sector of fate, true love, and routine is activated for the next five months. If you’re in a relationship and suddenly start to have second thoughts about the connection, it’s essential that you tend to your subconscious feelings, as Pluto is the Planet of the Subconscious. You don’t have to make any brash decisions, but now that Mercury is direct in your partnership sector you are likely to receive flashes of insight and feel greater clarity.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Now that you’ve made it through your annual Scorpio full moon, you’re most likely feeling like anything is possible for you, Scorpio. But before you rush out of the starting gates, Venus’ entrance into Taurus on the 29th serves as a reminder of the necessity to ground oneself, and to also surround yourself with people who keep you grounded and make you feel safe.
Then on the 30th, your planetary ruler Mars shifts into its other home sign of Aries for the next six weeks, and this serves as a contrast to Venus in Taurus. Don’t be surprised if one part of you wants to hibernate as May begins, and another part of you wants to suddenly improve every part of your life.
Your second planetary ruler Pluto begins its five-month retrograde on May 2, in the sign of Aquarius. With this retrograde activating your sector of roots, the past, home, and your legacy, you may feel called to embark on a pilgrimage journey soon to better understand your heritage or to connect the missing pieces. Even if you can’t travel right now, you’ll feel inclined to reconnect with family members who can share some of your rich familial history with you, even if it’s complex, messy, or uncomfortable to face.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
As April comes to an end, Sag, you’re reflecting on the tumultuous yet expansive effects of eclipse season and Mercury retrograde. Now that Mercury is direct in Aries this week, your thought process is more streamlined and effective. Venus’ entrance into Taurus on the 29th allows you to think before you speak, and Mars’ entrance into Aries on the 30th encourages you to take creative and romantic leaps of faith without overthinking them. If this sounds contradicting in nature, that’s because it very much is. Accept the fact that life is filled with paradoxes.
Pluto’s retrograde in Aquarius begins on May 2 and activates your sector of communication for the next five months. During this transit you’ll notice yourself wanting to speak your mind only with people who aren’t afraid of how daring your thoughts are and those who don’t attempt to dim your light due to how brightly you shine. Your mission is to not let your pride or your ego lead to you burning bridges during this retrograde period.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, with Venus entering its home sign of Taurus on the 29th and Mars entering Aries on the 30th, you’re likely to be supercharged with more luxurious and action-oriented energy this week. You’ll end the month of April feeling more flirtatious, daring, and somewhat aggressive — you’d benefit from finding creative and physical outlets for these feelings, because keeping them locked up within you is likely to feel overwhelming.
Meanwhile, Pluto begins its retrograde on May 2 in your sector of money and security, so you’ll be grappling with these themes over the next six months. This means you’d benefit from focusing on cultivating an abundance mindset rather than getting stuck in fears of the worst case scenario. Pluto in Aquarius’ retrograde will initially make you uncomfortable, and it’s likely to challenge you considerably when it comes to rewiring your thought processes, but if you stay curious and adaptable it’ll help transform your life for the better.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
This is a major week for you, Aquarius. Pluto, the Planet of Transformation, is currently in your sign, and on May 2 it begins its five-month retrograde through your sign (and it’ll later retrograde through Capricorn in the second half of the year). Pluto’s retrograde will help you confront limiting beliefs that exist within you, and it’ll also lead to a gradual shift in the way you perceive and express yourself. This week is an invitation to pace yourself during this journey of exploration, especially since Mercury is still adjusting to its direct motion.
Venus and Mars also make major moves this week, with Venus entering its home sign of Taurus on the 29th, followed by Mars being at home in Aries starting on the 30th. These astrological transits will help you learn how to feel more at ease with your own self, even if Venus in Taurus squares off (creates astrological friction) with your Aquarius nature and with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius. Pay attention to any triggers that are coming up for you this week: Mars in Aries in your communication sector will help you work through them.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
With Venus entering Taurus on the 29th, Pisces, your sector of communication and creativity is activated for the next four weeks. This encourages you to delve into artistic projects that light you up. You don’t necessarily need to monetize these talents, but with Mars, the Planet of Action, entering its home sign of Aries on the 30th (after a six-week journey in your sign), your money and security sector is activated, which could lead to you manifesting new revenue streams with a relative amount of ease. The question now is: What will you do with this abundance?
Pluto begins its five-month retrograde in Aquarius on May 2, and this activates your sector of healing, closure, and spirituality. Ever since Pluto entered Aquarius at the end of January, you’ve been practicing the art of healthy non-attachment. It’s definitely not a simple journey, and it may have led to you feeling frustrated with the process along the way, as you’re a deeply sensitive and intensely feeling being. But this retrograde will help you reflect on situations in your life where you must learn to let go, for your own sake, and it will provide you with the necessary tools to do so.