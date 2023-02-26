Your Horoscope This Week: 26th February to 4th March, 2023

As February comes to a close and March begins this week, we’ll still be feeling the influence of last week’s Pisces new moon. With Mercury, the planet of communication, entering Pisces on March 2nd, it’s essential for us to choose peace over drama or chaos.
With the moon and Mars both in Gemini as the week begins, it’s an ideal time to address any recent misunderstandings in your partnerships. You’ll feel more open-minded and adaptable.
With the moon and Mars both in Gemini as the week begins, it’s an ideal time to address any recent misunderstandings in your partnerships. You’ll feel more open-minded and adaptable.
At the same time, now that Venus, the planet of love, is in Aries for several weeks, there’s an underlying tone of passion, intensity, and aggression permeating the cosmos. We should all take deep breaths whenever we find ourselves ready to lash out, particularly mid-week when the Cancer moon exacerbates our moodiness.
By this weekend, the moon enters Leo, and we’ll experience the 3/3/2023 ascension portal — our new moon intentions will start to blossom around this time. Celebrate your manifestations!