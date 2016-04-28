5 Things Brides Don't Know About Wedding Dresses — But Should

Everyone wants to look great on their wedding day, and the dress is key. But shopping for a wedding dress can be intimidating. You're putting a lot of time, energy, and money into one gown. You're going to wear it on one of the most important — and most photographed — days of your life. It's a big investment.
The good news is, you may already have an idea of what you want, from shape to fabric to cut. And you probably know some basic tips (like the importance of shopping for your body, and no one else's). But is that really everything there is to know about wedding-dress shopping? Nope.
There are still certain little details that you should take into account before deciding on "The One" — and that information may be harder to find.
So we turned to two experts: gown designer and construction expert Rebecca Schoneveld of Rebecca Schoneveld Designs; and tailor Amanda Madden of AMadden Tailoring and Embroidery. With their help, we've put together five tips every bride should consider when shopping for her wedding dress.
