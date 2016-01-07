They Planned The Perfect Backyard Wedding — & Then It POURED

You can have each vendor squared away, the music carefully curated, the menu on lock, and every other detail of your big day hashed out. But when it comes to the weather, you’re basically just staring up at the sky, fingers crossed, hoping the sun shows up.
Well, that wasn't the case for Caitlyn Carpanzano Durcan and Mark Durcan, when, 30 minutes before their outdoor ceremony, the skies opened up with a torrential downpour.
"Being the OCD, type A person I am, I quickly went overboard in planning our outdoor wedding in my parent's backyard," Carpanzano Durcan, who is head of PR at Mic, tells us. "We planned to get married on top of a remote hill overlooking the idyllic Catskill mountains. My brother passed away a few years ago and his ashes are spread on the mountain that overlooks the hill. It was important that he be there with us while we said our vows. We spent months landscaping our backyard, laying out the tents, putting in electric down at the 'park,' as we began calling it, building a screened-in room and a kitchen 'barn' for the cooks to be in. Needless to say, we put our everything into it."
So you can imagine the shock when the drops started to fall. "I cried at first, mostly because I was so upset that we couldn't get married with Trevor looking down on us." But despite the change in location, the two quickly saw the rain as an opportunity to bring family and friends closer than ever — literally.
"Our 170 guests crammed into our dance tent, no seats, soaking wet, and — I’m sure — confused,” Carpanzano Durcan says. "The ceremony was the most love I have ever felt in my life. It was real love. And everyone was just on board with us. At one point, Mark's college friends were saying, 'We are going to make this the best damn party we have ever been to. Fuck the rain.'"
And that's exactly what they did. Click ahead to see the pics from their epic day.
