As city dwellers, we've all been there. It's Saturday morning, and we're meeting up with our pals for a boozy Brooklyn brunch in a few hours. We head to our closet with the intention of putting together a killer outfit — something cool but not over-the-top — and ultimately end up frustrated because we just can't quite put our finger on that magic look. What if we told you, though, that there was an app that would help you avoid this all-too-common dilemma? Well — try not to freak out — but there actually is one. With one quick scroll through the style-sharing app WEAR , you'll be flooded with thousands of trendy users showing off their best, most creative outfits, and you'll get instant inspo on new ways to mix and match those pieces you're always wearing. Ready to hit the city streets with your best foot forward? Check the video below.