Okay, how is everybody feeling about the recent onslaught of flood and snow warnings? Yeah, we thought so. It killed our buzz too.
But, in the spirit of positive affirmation we are doing our best to counteract the gloom. How, you ask? By watching this video Warehouse has released celebrating their spring/summer '13 collection on the hour, every hour.
The model is “spotted” walking through some of our favourite places in London (we’re talking to you, Mount Street) and just seeing the delicate lace mini dresses, tailored trenches, and striped monochrome shifts makes us feel that spring really could be around the corner. Hey, a girl can dream, right?
If you just can’t wait to make your first new-season purchase, the black-and-white striped number the model’s wearing in Saville Row is in store now. Run, don’t walk.
Video: Courtesy of Warehouse
