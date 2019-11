The good folks over at Wanderlust know exactly what we’re talking about, which is why it's created a paradise for yogis across the country with its six-stop Wanderlust Festival . The experience-packed four-day fest is like an ashram done right, complete with live music, inspiring speakers, delicious organic food, and yoga from some of the world’s best instructors. Our favorite part, though, has got to be the incredible adventures within the beautiful outdoor settings Wanderlust has parked its party at. (Yep — this is truly what Savasana dreams are made of.)