Fellow yogis, we get it. Lugging a mat around on the train every morning and night or shelling out a little extra to visit that studio you adore can be a pain — yet yoga is intended to make you feel good! And hey, perfecting your practice in a dingy gym basement on tattered, icky mats tends to take away from the whole enlightening, ohm-chanting experience.
The good folks over at Wanderlust know exactly what we’re talking about, which is why it's created a paradise for yogis across the country with its six-stop Wanderlust Festival. The experience-packed four-day fest is like an ashram done right, complete with live music, inspiring speakers, delicious organic food, and yoga from some of the world’s best instructors. Our favorite part, though, has got to be the incredible adventures within the beautiful outdoor settings Wanderlust has parked its party at. (Yep — this is truly what Savasana dreams are made of.)
If it all sounds too good to be true, then buckle your day pack, because we’re giving one lucky (and bendy!) reader two tickets to the Wanderlust Festival of their choice! And it just gets better from there: The chosen yogi will also receive $500 to spend on handcrafted goodies in Wanderlust’s Kula Village, a curated, bohemian bazaar of local vendors, a pair of hand-carved OM earrings made by Opulent Antiquity (all the way from Bali!), and a set of yoga threads from Purusha People to keep you stylin’ all weekend long.
Enter right now to get your name in the running, and take your time daydreaming about what fest would be the best to visit for free. Chile, Vermont, Colorado, California or Whistler — it won’t be long before you start checking your calendar to see how many of ‘em you can fit in!
