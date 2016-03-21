Follow R29's Lucie Fink as she dives headfirst into social experiments — five days at a time.
Most of us want to live those early-morning life goals, but can't resist the sweet, sweet silence of a shut-off alarm. But if we tried, imagine how much we'd get done. New Yorkers are always trying to squeeze out as much of our days as possible, so having three extra hours sounds like a smart idea!
The issue is the night before. If you're waking up at 5 a.m., then you should head to bed by 10 p.m. What are you willing to give up to feel totally awake early in the morning?
Watch as Lucie sets her alarm clock for 5 a.m. to experience how the earlier side of New York lives.
