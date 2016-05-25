Story from Food & Drinks

These Are The BEST Waffle Recipes On Pinterest

Elizabeth Buxton
There’s not much that's more heavenly than a fluffy-yet-crisp, syrupy, butter-drenched, freshly pressed waffle in the morning. But what exactly goes into making the perfect waffle?

From buttermilk to sweet potatoes (really!), the best ingredients are up for debate. But don’t worry, we won’t make you choose just one flavor. Our pals at Pinterest have rounded up 10 of the BEST recipes out there. Wake up and smell the breakfast.

1. Matcha Waffles
Mad for matcha? This vegan, gluten-free recipe has you covered.

2. Belgian Waffles
Say hello to your classic, go-to waffle recipe. The secret to the perfect combo of fluff and crisp? Buttermilk.

3. Churro Waffles
Churros in waffle form?! Bring on the cinnamon-sugary, buttery goodness.

4. Cinnamon-Apple Sweet Potato Waffles
We don't mind vegetables in our breakfast when apples, cinnamon, and syrup are involved.

5. Strawberry Chocolate-Chip Waffles
If you love chocolate-covered strawberries and breakfast in bed, then this recipe is for you. Add a dollop of whipped cream on top for a little extra romance.

6. Lemon Poppy Seed Waffles
A delicious, dairy-free waffle that will remind you of your favorite morning muffin.

7. Vanilla Waffles
Kick your classic recipe up a notch with a hint of creamy vanilla.

8. Cheesy Leftover Mashed Potato Waffles
Looking for a way to use up those leftovers taters? Pop them into your waffle batter for a savory twist.
9. Zucchini Parmesan Waffles
Get ready for a dose of savory-sweet done right. These zucchini-Parm waffles are next-level.

10. Dark Chocolate Waffles
Chocolate for breakfast, in the BEST way.
