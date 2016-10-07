What's the rush, Virgo? October's slow and sensual groove reminds you that good things come to those who wait. Take time to really get to know your latest crush — even if you prolong the physical connection a bit. Don't worry — an insanely sexy full moon on the 16th makes the build-up totally worth it. And on the 19th, red-hot Mars and seductive Pluto merge in your fifth house of romance, bringing another hit of can't-keep-my-hands-off-you energy. An attraction that's been pulsing (since as far back as May) could erupt into a soul-baring confession of truly profound feelings. For coupled Virgos, this Mars-Pluto merging could cement your bond. You might just put a ring on your finger or get a copy of your sweetie's key.



Coupled Virgos have some practical matters to sort through in early October, like figuring out shared finances and how to align busy schedules. When the sun beams into Scorpio and your social third house from the 22nd on, try going out as a couple more often, maybe even co-host a party. Single? A close friend or sibling could play matchmaker for you. If you've been clocking a cute coworker or getting that warm, fuzzy feeling from a neighbor, advance cautiously — the new moon on the 30th will reveal this relationship's true potential.

