August's sentimental star map will hit you right in the feels. Surrender! The new moon on the 2nd could bring a soulmate-grade love interest your way — or support you with saying goodbye to a bad romance. Also on the 2nd, fearless Mars joins master-architect Saturn in your domestic zone. If you're ready to plan a life with someone — shared quarters, meeting family, maybe even kids — talks could turn serious. Otherwise you could decide to move somewhere new, somewhere that ups your odds of meeting a sexy, suitable match.
Amorous Venus makes her annual visit to Virgo from August 5 to 29, reminding you to be true to yourself. Your heart wants what it wants — pursue that. When the sun blazes into Virgo for a month on the 22nd, you might thrive being single — or at least having a healthy chunk of solo time to devote to your personal ambitions. Yet the 27th could be one of your biggest days for love this month, because lucky Jupiter and heart-thumping Venus host an ultra-rare meet-up in your sign. Take a chance on romance. You may be surprised by how easy it is to initiate conversations with people you're attracted to (and to ask for exactly what you want).
Photographed by Nick Eucker; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Hair by Peter Matteliano at Kate Ryan and Maggie Connolly at Utopia; Makeup by Ashleigh Ciucci; Nails by Yuki Miyakawa at Kate Ryan; Set Design by Hans Maharawal; Modeled by Bree Smith for Next Model Management. Model wearing Camilla and Marc dress, Bing Bang earrings, Hayden Harlow crown, Page Sargisson ring and By Boe ring.
