August's sentimental star map will hit you right in the feels. Surrender! The new moon on the 2nd could bring a soulmate-grade love interest your way — or support you with saying goodbye to a bad romance. Also on the 2nd, fearless Mars joins master-architect Saturn in your domestic zone. If you're ready to plan a life with someone — shared quarters, meeting family, maybe even kids — talks could turn serious. Otherwise you could decide to move somewhere new, somewhere that ups your odds of meeting a sexy, suitable match.



Amorous Venus makes her annual visit to Virgo from August 5 to 29, reminding you to be true to yourself. Your heart wants what it wants — pursue that. When the sun blazes into Virgo for a month on the 22nd, you might thrive being single — or at least having a healthy chunk of solo time to devote to your personal ambitions. Yet the 27th could be one of your biggest days for love this month, because lucky Jupiter and heart-thumping Venus host an ultra-rare meet-up in your sign. Take a chance on romance. You may be surprised by how easy it is to initiate conversations with people you're attracted to (and to ask for exactly what you want).

