How 4 Viral Food Artists Built Their Businesses

Do you ever stumble upon a chef or baker doing something inventive and offbeat and so visually stunning that it stops you mid-Instagram scroll and prompts you to wonder, how did they think to do that? How did they figure out the process? Oh, and also, how the hell are they making a living off it? Us too. Whether it’s tarts that look like Mondrian paintings, cookies topped with pressed flowers, or ice cubes unique enough to pique the interest of the New York Times , social media is filled with artistic foodies handcrafting their careers before our eyes. And while, like so many influencers, they make it look easy, the reality of building an artist-driven business in a competitive field like food is anything but.