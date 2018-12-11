10:30 a.m. — I wake up to the sound of an alarm, and as I roll over to hit my phone, I remember I never set one last night. The noise is coming from my dad's cell phone ringing downstairs. My dad and I both work from home; it's…interesting. I moved back home when I took my current job to save money, and it's getting old real fast. I throw on warmer clothes and grab my keys. The wind is whipping outside this morning, and I don't feel like walking the one block to my neighbor's house. In addition to my job, I pet sit on the side for about eight different families. This week I have to feed my neighbor's cat twice a day, and it brings me in an extra $100.