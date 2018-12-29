8:30 p.m. — I take my dog on a walk to Starbucks and call my boyfriend. I ask about his day and we make plans for when he's going to come visit next. He'll be coming in January to see me once my parents leave, and it's nice to have something to look forward to. At Starbucks, I use the leftover balance on an old gift card and then pay the difference for a hot chocolate. I talk about the two lawyers with my boyfriend and decide which one to ultimately use. It's going to be tough, but I'm not going to marry my boyfriend at a young age for a green card. I want to do this myself, independently, with regards to finances and also the hard work. $2.55